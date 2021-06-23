Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Up 0.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 438,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 217,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.44 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.