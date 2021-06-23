Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
EVLO stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $858.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
