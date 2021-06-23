Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $858.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.