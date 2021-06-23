Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.73

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.73 and last traded at C$41.55, with a volume of 25350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.27.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

