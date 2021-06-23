Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,574. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.