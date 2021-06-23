Carbon (CRBN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $145,325.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00109313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00159503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,528.48 or 0.99767751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,903,267 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

