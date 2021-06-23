Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Trading 13.4% Higher

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.63. 1,758,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,107,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.42.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market cap of C$529.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.