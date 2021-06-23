Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

