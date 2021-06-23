Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Sells C$254,232.00 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00.

TSE:CJT opened at C$174.91 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$150.58 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 817.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$245.77.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

