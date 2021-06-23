Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Up 1.6%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.13 and last traded at $141.97. 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.79.

Several research firms recently commented on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.65.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

