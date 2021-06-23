CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

