Carr Bettis Sells 10,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AudioEye alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00.

AEYE stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.