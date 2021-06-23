Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.09 ($20.10). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.07 ($20.08), with a volume of 1,780,612 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CA shares. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.27 ($20.32).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

