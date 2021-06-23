CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of CDW worth $189,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

