Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.53. Celanese reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $11,780,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

