Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Celsius worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.3% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 629.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

