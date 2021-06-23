Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 549 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 553 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.73 ($296.22).

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of £60.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.91.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.