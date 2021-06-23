Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 3,066,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

