Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.73. The company had a trading volume of 298,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,338. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

