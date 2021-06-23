Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $9.95 on Friday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Centogene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Centogene by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centogene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

