Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 51.66 ($0.67). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.67), with a volume of 10,435,609 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

