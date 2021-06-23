Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEU opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $368.32 million, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,455 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

