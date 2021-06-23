CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 4% Higher

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.77. 12,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,192,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

