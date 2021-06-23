Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.20 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.07 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00649615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00077744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.15 or 0.07064714 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.