ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Cap of $43.11 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00012051 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $43.11 million and approximately $882,835.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00109258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00159327 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.51 or 0.99600246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,629,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.