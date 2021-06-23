Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP)’s share price rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11.

About Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

