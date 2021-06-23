Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $105.83

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.83, but opened at $102.40. Chase shares last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $963.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chase by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Chase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Chase by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.