Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $35.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.22 billion and the lowest is $31.62 billion. Chevron reported sales of $13.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $137.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $148.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

