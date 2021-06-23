Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CHS stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

