Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $2.86 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.50 or 0.00644519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,731 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.