China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.54. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 4,285 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNH shares. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 240.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

