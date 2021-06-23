Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

