Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,563. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $770.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

