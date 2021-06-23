CIBC Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 10,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,059. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

