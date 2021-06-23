Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.07.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.