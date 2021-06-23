Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vs. Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head to Head Analysis

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cimarex Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 10 12 0 2.55 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $71.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $4.66, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19% Advantage Oil & Gas -7.34% 0.38% 0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.51 -$1.97 billion $1.39 49.24 Advantage Oil & Gas $179.21 million 3.80 -$212.04 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.