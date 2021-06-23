Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $387.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $374.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $374.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 49,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

