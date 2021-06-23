Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $51.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

AIG opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

