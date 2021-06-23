Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $300.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $230.41 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

