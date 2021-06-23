Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to “Buy”

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.
Shares of URI stock opened at $303.75 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $139.10 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
