Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to “Buy”

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

Shares of URI stock opened at $303.75 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $139.10 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

