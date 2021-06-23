Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,537 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $246.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.