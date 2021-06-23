Citigroup Inc. Acquires 175,331 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,840.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,182 shares of company stock worth $4,199,962. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.37, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

