Citigroup Inc. Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 1,029.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTB opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Separately, Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

