Citigroup Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.04. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

