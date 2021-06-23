Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equitable worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.