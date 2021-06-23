Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $14.05 on Monday. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

