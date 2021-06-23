Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 80,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,195,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

CTXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.