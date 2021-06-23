Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Head-To-Head Review

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.6% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 19.00% 9.76% 0.93% Capitol Federal Financial 25.23% 6.00% 0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.83 $12.73 million $1.11 12.54 Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.17 $64.54 million $0.47 25.70

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

