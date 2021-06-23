ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 814,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,517. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

