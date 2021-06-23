ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.75. 4,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

