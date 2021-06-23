ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 106,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

